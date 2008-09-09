The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

G4 Says 'No' To Xbox 360 Relaunch Rumour

While we're waiting to hear back from Microsoft on the VGChartz forum-sourced Xbox 360 "relaunch" rumour and speculation, one allegedly involved party has given us denial. G4 reps told us that the 5-hour special rumoured to air on the cable network is "fake".

"We currently do not have anything planned in conjunction with Microsoft for September 25", the rep added. "I cant speak for Microsoft but can say we do not have anything planned".

Nothing planned, they say. Perhaps G4 is blissfully unaware of Microsoft's plans to hijack its broadcast, as Weird Al Yankovic was notorious for doing to MTV in the mid 1980s. Damn you, Weird Al! If you do this one more time even with the aid of Microsoft, there will be hell to pay, free games or not!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles