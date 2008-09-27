Galactic Civilizations II: Endless Screens (Well, Twenty)

Stardock has released twenty gleaming new screens from Galactic Civilizations II: Endless Universe.
GCII:EU is a stand-alone expansion pack (meaning, we think, that it can be played without the original game) that adds news race-specific weaponry, skills and resources to the science fiction strategy game.
Still no multiplayer - and this is presumably the scrag-end of the GCII expansions - but still some fun to be had if you like old-school 4X.
