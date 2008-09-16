The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Game Ads Show Up In The Darndest Places

If you weren't already aware that Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was available at retail starting tomorrow, September 16th, you're not only skilled at avoiding media blitzes, you haven't checked your Major League Baseball team of choice's upcoming schedule. Nestled within the calendar of upcoming baseball games of every MLB team is a friendly reminder from Lord Darth Vader. That's right, jocks! We're invading ur baseball schedules, creeping you out with our sci-fi nerdiness!

This is a brave step in advertising, capitalizing on heretofore untapped tiny blank squares. Thanks, geekgrrl!

