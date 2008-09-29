Game Moments You Don't Want Your Family Walking In On

Of whatever screen we're looking at, I'd say at bare minimum a good third of the visual information it displays in an hour is not something we want others seeing. Whether that's Thundercats reruns, saucy e-mails or online personals, or certain game sequences that, out-of-context, might make it look like you're up to something else.
GamesRadar, I know I always toss out the lists they're working on, but they have a list of game moments you don't want your family or friends walking in on. Super violence is obvious, especially if you're in a family dwelling. So are strip clubs in Grand Theft Auto and Carla and Lucas having sex in Fahrenheit. But GR also cites "the whole thing" from World of Warcraft — as in, caught playing that is no different than getting busted with porn on the screen.
Age and context matter, I think. If anyone caught me playing We Cheer or Ultimate Band I might be in for an uncomfortable intervention, too. So, have you ever been walked in on at an awkward moment in a game?
Game Moments You Don't Want a Loved One Walking in On [GamesRadar]
Playing the Mass Effect sex scene only to get my parents coming in and going I THOUGHT I TOLD YOU TO TURN THE XBOX OFF! I WANNA WATCH TV ... NOW! Switch it off, put it to channel 10 then one of those, Text Wild to 19xxx for raunchy videos where it has like chicks on screen feeling each other ... Awqward..