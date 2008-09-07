GameFly Wants to See Your Sucky Videos

Ever wanted to appear on television hawking something and not get paid to do it? Well, now's your chance.

GameFly is holding a "contest" to see who is the biggest GameFly super fan. The winner gets to show up on a GameFly television commercial. To enter, you just need to submit a 45 second video of yourself explaining why you love GameFly and why the character you are dressed as is your favourite. You can submit as many videos as you want from now till Sept. 30.

The video with the most votes between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 will win a trip to Hollywood to appear in the commercial. Get on it, as of this morning there were only six videos submitted to GameFly for the contest... many of which sucked.

Hit the jump for visual proof of suckage.

