Gameloft & Glu Announce Android Games

Oh, it's on now. The first phone loaded with Google's Android operating system launched yesterday with a decidedly underwhelming games line-up of, er, just Pac-Man.

Hang on, though - Gameloft has just announced that it will be launching 10 Android titles in the new year and Glu is rolling out a new Android-exclusive title - the Zuma Deluxe-like Bonsai Blast.

Gameloft have not revealed what their titles will be, but they have a load of decent licenses to choose from. Midnight Pool and Lumines, anyone?

Game on with Google, Gameloft and Glu