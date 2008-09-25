Gameloft & Glu Announce Android Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh, it's on now. The first phone loaded with Google's Android operating system launched yesterday with a decidedly underwhelming games line-up of, er, just Pac-Man.

Hang on, though - Gameloft has just announced that it will be launching 10 Android titles in the new year and Glu is rolling out a new Android-exclusive title - the Zuma Deluxe-like Bonsai Blast.

Gameloft have not revealed what their titles will be, but they have a load of decent licenses to choose from. Midnight Pool and Lumines, anyone?

Game on with Google, Gameloft and Glu

