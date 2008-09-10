Gameloft Introduces Real Soccer 09, Your Fingers to the iPhone

During today's Apple Let's Rock Event Gizmodo got a look at Gameloft's new soccer game: Real Soccer 2009. The graphics look fairly impressive though I have my doubts about ease of play.

The main reason I think the game may not do well is because it relies on a D-Pad and A and B buttons overlaid on top of the screen. I already have enough trouble guiding Frogger around with my chubby fingers, using two hands on the screen's gotta be problematic. But hey, it looks nice.

The game is already out on the App Story for $US 10, so I'll give it a try and write up something a bit later in the week.