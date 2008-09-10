The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gameloft Introduces Real Soccer 09, Your Fingers to the iPhone

During today's Apple Let's Rock Event Gizmodo got a look at Gameloft's new soccer game: Real Soccer 2009. The graphics look fairly impressive though I have my doubts about ease of play.

The main reason I think the game may not do well is because it relies on a D-Pad and A and B buttons overlaid on top of the screen. I already have enough trouble guiding Frogger around with my chubby fingers, using two hands on the screen's gotta be problematic. But hey, it looks nice.

The game is already out on the App Story for $US 10, so I'll give it a try and write up something a bit later in the week.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles