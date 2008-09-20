GamerDNA - What Kind Of Gamer Are You?

GamerDNA isn't just another social networking site for gamers. GamerDNA is a site that seeks to help define us as gamers. Using the results of quizzes such as the Bartle Test of Gamer Psychology, which classifies the personalities of MMO players, along with gameplay history drawn from sources like Xbox Live, Xfire, and Steam, GamerDNA establishes your unique fingerprint, which can then be used to match you up with gamers with similar tastes, or suggest games your activity indicates you might like. It's almost like the popular musical discovery service Pandora, only for games.

It's definitely worth checking out, and who doesn't like sitting around at work filling out quizzes instead of putting covers on their TPS reports? They've just surpassed the 500,000 quizzes taken mark,and that couldn't have all been me. Hit the jump for more information, or better yet, just go to the site.