GameStop Expo Details

Tonight publishers and celebrities will descend on the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas to talk games with the country's GameStop employees.

The annual GameStop eXpo has quickly become a great way for folks to leak tons of video game details to us each year.

This year around the retailer-only show will give folks their hands on time with Guitar Hero: World Tour, Rock Band 2, Wii Music, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Spore, Call of Duty: World at War, Animal Crossing and, I'm told, a first ever chance to check out Halo Wars.

All of the big publishers will be on hand as well as a gaggle of GameStop execs and an impressive line-up of celebrities including Todd McFarlane, Ozzy Osbourne, Mark McGrath, Travis Barker, Shaun White and "other surprise guests".

If you're attending you know our email address, that's all I'm saying.

