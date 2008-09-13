GameStop Expo Video Explosion - Gears 2, Fight Night 4, Ozzy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You want videos from the GameStop Expo 2008 in Las Vegas? Oh we've got videos. We've got a metric ass-ton of videos thanks to Kotaku reader Neoguyver, who happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right camera. Highlights include the exclusive Gears 2 footage seen here, complete with a sincere message from Dude Huge, who couldn't make it due to being busy making us a new video game, a brief snippet of Peter Moore introducing Fight Night Round 4, Ozzy Freaking Ozborne shilling Guitar Hero World Tour and tons of GameStop managers from all over the country cheering as they are filled with the information to secure pre-sales and therefor their precious, precious jobs. Make some GameStop noise!

Fight Night4 GSMC intro

Fight Night4

Red Faction intro

Ozzy Guitar Hero World Tour intro

GHWT intro

Fable 2

Travis on drums

Red Faction

Red Faction

red faction part IV

Mirrors Edge

Bunny vs Ogre

Hardcore gamers

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead

Prince of Persia in Action

This post is dedicated to all the assistant managers and "keyholders" out there who sat on their arse while their bosses got free stuff with Ozzy Osborne.

