GameStop Guitar Hero Contest Seeks Hot Mums

In celebration of the impending release of Guitar Hero World Tour, GameStop wants you to send them hot pictures of your mother. Dress her up in some fishnets, tease up her hair, and for god sakes show a little cleavage, and she could be well on her way to winning a $1,000 gift card for Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas and a copy of the game in their Ultimate Guitar Hero contest. There are also prizes up from grabs for Families Who Rock! (Six Flags tickets, a $500 gas card and the game) and Guitar Gods and Goddesses (guitar lessons, $800 Guitar Centre gift card and the game), and several smaller prizes, but it's all a front. They want to see your mum dressed up like Lita Ford.

Visit the official website for details once it goes live. In the meantime, feel free to send the hot mum pics to Owen Good for preliminary judging.

GameStop Seeks "Ultimate Guitar Hero"

National Contest to Give Star Power to the Players

GRAPEVINE, Texas—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Can you rock out like Aerosmith or Pat Benatar? Are you a master of Star Power? Does your family jam with the best of them? If so, forget American Idol, Making the Band and America's Got Talent, GameStop (NYSE:GME), the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer, today announced its Ultimate Guitar Hero Contest in search of the best video game rockers.

From now until October 10, 2008, Guitar Hero fans are encouraged to visit www.GameStop.com/UltimateGuitarHero to submit a photo and a brief description (300 words or less) of why they should be crowned champion. Held in anticipation of the Guitar Hero®: World Tour release by Activision on October 26, 2008, GameStop is looking to identify the Ultimate Guitar Heroes in each of following three categories:

Families Who Rock!

Mums with Star Power!

Guitar Gods and Goddesses!

"Guitar Hero has become such a pop culture phenomenon with everyone from age six to 60 picking up guitars to play," said Bob McKenzie, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for GameStop. "As this trend continues and more and more people are playing music-based video games, we're looking forward to giving a little star power to the players and a bit of recognition for their talents."

Grand prize winners will be announced prior to the October 26th launch of Guitar Hero®: World Tour. The total prize package for the Ultimate Guitar Hero Contest is valued at $5,000 and will be distributed as follows:

— Three (3) Grand Prizes (each valued at over $1,000):

— Families Who Rock! - Six free day passes to SixFlags Theme Parks and a $500 gas card and a copy of Guitar Hero(R): World Tour Band Kit

— Mums with Star Power! - A $1,000 gift card for the "star" treatment at Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas and a copy of Guitar Hero(R): World Tour Band Kit

— Guitar Gods and Goddesses! - $200 annual subscription for guitar lessons from GuitarSchool.net, a $800 gift card to GuitarCenter.com and a copy of Guitar Hero(R): World Tour Band Kit

— Four (4) First Prizes: Copy of Guitar Hero(R): World Tour Band Kit and a $50 gift card to GameStop

General contest entry, and a chance to be entered into a sweepstakes to win one of two (2) copies of Guitar Hero®: World Tour Band Kit, is also available online. For additional details and to obtain a list of official rules, visit a local GameStop retail location or www.GameStop.com/UltimateGuitarHero.