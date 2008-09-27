The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GameStop Pushes Rise of The Argonauts To 2009

Dammit! Several readers have dropped us a line to let us know that the release date for Codemasters' action RPG Rise of the Argonauts, according to retailer GameStop at least, has slipped to 1/1/2009, which in release date speak means sometime after the beginning of the new year. I just called my local GameStop where I had a reserve down and they confirmed that they are now showing the new date in their system. I've dropped a line to Codemasters, but GameStop isn't generally in the habit of pushing back a title's release date arbitrarily - pre-order now and have it in a month sounds a lot better than pre-order it now for sometime next year.

I know this fall is littered with amazing, blockbuster releases we've been waiting years to play, but this was the one I was really looking forward to playing. If I were a panda right now, I would not be a very happy one.

Rise of the Argonauts Pre-Order Page [GameStop - Thanks James]

