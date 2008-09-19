The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GameStop Won't Say Goodbye

PC games, you have a friend in GameStop. The retailer is not quitting you, no sir-y. Even with fewer releases and the growing importance of digital distribution, GameStop senior VP Bob McKenzie says the company is hanging in there. GameStop.com offers digital downloads, for example! According to McKenzie:

The number of new titles we have on PC is down probably more than what I had anticipated it would be down. But I don't see that as a threat or a signaling. We're not backing away from it at all... But we've just realised, this is too important of a category, so we've put a lot of them up on the wall again where there's stronger representation in our stores.

So don't worry PC gaming, GameStop's never gonna give you up, let you down, desert you, make you cry or say goodbye.

GameStop: PC Game Retail Sales, Diversity Decreasing Notably [Gamasutra via Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles