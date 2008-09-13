GameStop's Batman: Arkham Asylum Sweepstakes Is Go!

The GameStop contest we told you about earlier this week, the one that could secure you a cell in Batman: Arkham Asylum, has officially launched at the games retailer's official site. The "Life In Arkham" sweepstakes will put your face in the upcoming Eidos game, something you'll have to be patient for, as the title won't ship until August of 2009. There are no hoops to jump through (and no purchase is required) that we can see. Just submit your info and go. Good luck!

