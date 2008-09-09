Gaming's Most 'Controversial' Moments

We know. It's a "top XX" list. And on controversy to boot. Before you yawn, the reason we're posting this is that it's from a sensible news outlet, which not only makes a pleasant change from the usual culprits, but is also a good read. Mainly because it's able to both look past Hot Coffee into some genuine sex scandals (the Guy Game's underage T&A scandal) and look past 2004 (they remember Carmageddon!).

