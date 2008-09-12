GDAA 2008 Independent Game Awards Open For Business

Independent games need all the support they can get... as long as it's not from a publisher. Kind of makes it dependent, really. But aside from publishers, you could always give your favourite indie game a leg-up, and nominate it for the GDAA's 2008 Independent Game Awards. Heck, if you have a title on the boil, this could be your big chance.
Entries close on October 22, so you have over a month to get yourself sorted - just don't leave it too long. The finalists will be announced and contacted in November, and must be prepared to make a trip to Brisbane for Game Connect 2008.
Press release with all the details, after the jump.
INDEPENDENT GAME AWARDS 2008
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
CATEGORIES * Best Unsigned Game (Professional) * Best Unsigned Game (Indie)
DECISION This year, the winners of these categories will be determined by an expert panel, to be convened at Game Connect Asia Pacific, to be held at the Brisbane Hilton from 19-22 November 2008.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA * Only games developed in Australia and New Zealand are eligible. * Games must be unreleased and unattached to a publisher as at 22 October 2008. * To be eligible for the Indie category, the development team must not have received significant funding or payment for the production of the game. * Selection committee members shall have no pecuniary or other interest in a nominee, or if so will disclose this interest and abstain from any votes. * Nominations can be made by any resident of Australia / New Zealand.
NOMINATIONS * Developers must submit 3 copies of games and any accompanying materials, all clearly labelled, by COB Wednesday 22 October 2008, to: Attn: Mike McNabb, GDAA, Level 8, 14 Queens Road, MELBOURNE VIC 3004. * Games that are works-in-progress at the nomination date but planned for completion by the exhibition date will be considered by the selection committee if they are accompanied by a brief (max. 1 page) development schedule which outlines how they will be practically completed. A copy of the schedule should be included with each copy of the game. * Entries will not be returned.
SELECTION * A maximum of six games will be selected for exhibition at the conference, including up to three games in the Indie category and up to three games in the Professional category. These numbers may vary at the Selection Committee's discretion based on the number and quality of nominations received. * At the Selection Committee's discretion, the Indie and Professional categories may be combined. * The Selection Committee will notify developers of their decision by Monday 10 November 2008.
EXHIBITION * All games short-listed for eligibility in the categories of Award for Best Unsigned Game (Professional) or Award for Best Unsigned Game (Indie) will be on display during the conference. * All nominees must be willing to supply and set up their own computer hardware and software for demonstration in the Trade Expo area during the exhibition. * A maximum of two computers are allowed per team and a maximum of one trestle table and two chairs will be provided. * We recommend that equipment be supervised at all times. * Entries for this category which are not in a playable format at the commencement of the GCAP Expo will not be accepted. * Finalists will be advised of set-up and pack-down times. * Entry to the Expo hall will be free of charge to finalists.
Great, looking forward to seeing what the local talent can do!