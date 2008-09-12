GDAA 2008 Independent Game Awards Open For Business

Independent games need all the support they can get... as long as it's not from a publisher. Kind of makes it dependent, really. But aside from publishers, you could always give your favourite indie game a leg-up, and nominate it for the GDAA's 2008 Independent Game Awards. Heck, if you have a title on the boil, this could be your big chance.

Entries close on October 22, so you have over a month to get yourself sorted - just don't leave it too long. The finalists will be announced and contacted in November, and must be prepared to make a trip to Brisbane for Game Connect 2008.

