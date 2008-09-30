Gears Isn't A Game. It's A Platform. OK?

Know this, humans, Gears of War 2 won't be a short game. It'll be a long game. One you play for "months, if not years to come". So says Epic's Cliff Bleszinski, at any rate, who also says that because of the amount of time you'll spend with it - thanks to the longer campaign and multitude of multiplayer modes - it's no longer a "game". "It's no longer a game: it's a platform. Each mode is huge", he told VG247. And he should know! Dude Huge knows huge when he sees it.

