Get A Deal On The 'Gun Metal' MGS4 PS3

If you're kicking yourself over having missed the "limited edition" Metal Gear Solid 4 PlayStation 3 bundle, the one with fancy matte grey finish, we'd advise you rest your kicking leg. You can still snatch one up, now at clearance prices. Importer Play-Asia is having a sale on stock of the "hagane" version, the Japanese release of the "gun metal" PS3, which includes a matching DualShock 3 and a copy of MGS4.

At $579.90 US, it's cheaper than the Konami.com-exclusive domestic release of the "gun metal" edition of the PlayStation 3. But don't gloss over the fact that it's a Japanese game disc and console. Sure, the thing is region-free, but buyer beware.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots [Premium Pack] [Play-Asia via NineOverTen]