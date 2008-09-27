Get A Deal On The 'Gun Metal' MGS4 PS3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you're kicking yourself over having missed the "limited edition" Metal Gear Solid 4 PlayStation 3 bundle, the one with fancy matte grey finish, we'd advise you rest your kicking leg. You can still snatch one up, now at clearance prices. Importer Play-Asia is having a sale on stock of the "hagane" version, the Japanese release of the "gun metal" PS3, which includes a matching DualShock 3 and a copy of MGS4.

At $579.90 US, it's cheaper than the Konami.com-exclusive domestic release of the "gun metal" edition of the PlayStation 3. But don't gloss over the fact that it's a Japanese game disc and console. Sure, the thing is region-free, but buyer beware.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots [Premium Pack] [Play-Asia via NineOverTen]

