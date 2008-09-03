Get Out Your Air Guitar, New Wii Music Screens

Like Ashcraft said, "And so, it begins" We got some new Wii Music screenshots to fuel your harmonic needs. Soon you will be able to rock out with your Mii and your friends looking, well, ridicules. To be honest, I am so torn on this. I want to love this game because with the right combination of friends including Owen drunk, Wii Music could be a lot of fun. It just feels like we need to see more on this one.