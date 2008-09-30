Get This, People Are PAYING For LittleBigPlanet Beta Keys

Over the past, oh, week or so, Sony have been handing out keys to the LittleBigPlanet beta. They've been limited, yeah, but if you hang around long enough (or keep an eye on your RSS feeds) it shouldn't be too hard to get your hands on one. But, hey, why go to all the hard work when you can buy your way in? Yes, continuing in the fine tradition of half-witted internet capitalism, people are selling their LBP beta keys online, and other people are buying them. For up to USD$90 a pop. With the full retail game out in just a few weeks.

[via 1UP]