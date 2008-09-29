GH: World Tour Won't Let You Share Real Songs

When it comes to breaking down the feature sets of Rock Band 2 and Guitar Hero: World Tour, Activision's title has long had an extra tick in the "for" column: its song creation utility. And not because you honestly think you can recreate your favourite songs in the included editor, but because, with the game allowing the online sharing of created songs, you're relying on someone more talented to do it for you. Well, turns out you won't be doing anything of the sort. Activision have told 1UP "If there's a licensed song and someone holds the copyright to it, we'll take it down regardless of whether or not someone complains". So if you want that note-perfect cover of Honey Bucket, you're going to have to roll your sleeves up and do it yourself.

Guitar Hero World Tour [1UP, via VG247]