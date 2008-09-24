Ghostbusters' Future Not So Ethereal

Among the many games killed, sold-off or in some sort of nebulous video game purgatory is frightening shooter Ghostbusters.

The game made a splash earlier this year with some demo time at a few events, some wayward promotional lanyards and even a bit of time in my house, but since hitting everyone's radar Ghostbusters has essentially vanished.

Now we hear that among the publishers looking to snatch up the game is Atari which hopes to not only publish the game but make it the crown jewel of their turn-around.

Emails to Phil Harrison (and hassling of the gaggle of clone Harrison running around the tower) have netted us exactly nothing. The official words from Activision are "no comment" so take this one with a grain of salt until things find a bit more solid ground.