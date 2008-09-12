The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gizmondo 2.0 DEFINITELY Out By Christmas (This Year!)

There is absolutely no way this will not happen. Rich Jenkins of Media Power has let a Swedish journalist see the new Gizmondo and confirmed it will be on sale by the end of the year. This year, before you ask.

The first Gizmondo was.. not very successful, but the new device - with its NVIDIA graphics and the option of either Windows CE or Google's Android as an OS is sure to be a winner, right?

A games handheld running Android could be a goer - there should be plenty of decent Android ports of around soon, but when was the last time you went out of your way to play a game on Windows CE? Can you even name 3 games that run on that platform?


Gizmondo 2 Is Here - Sales Start In November/December [The Nordic Link via MCV]

