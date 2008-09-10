Go, Sign Up For The Resistance 2 Beta (Right Now!)

Yup. Registrations are now open for the Resistance 2 beta test. You can go sign up on the game's official site. Better get your hurry on, though; spaces are limited, and with Insomniac not disclosing how they'll be selecting applicants, we'd suggest getting in now, in case there's some kind of "first come, most likely to be first served" thing going on. If you get in, they'll email you. If you don't, life goes on, and you can get the game when it comes out, just like everybody else.



Resistance 2 Beta Applications