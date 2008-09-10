The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Go, Sign Up For The Resistance 2 Beta (Right Now!)

Yup. Registrations are now open for the Resistance 2 beta test. You can go sign up on the game's official site. Better get your hurry on, though; spaces are limited, and with Insomniac not disclosing how they'll be selecting applicants, we'd suggest getting in now, in case there's some kind of "first come, most likely to be first served" thing going on. If you get in, they'll email you. If you don't, life goes on, and you can get the game when it comes out, just like everybody else.

Resistance 2 Beta Applications

Comments

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

    I know my email address and password are correct because they work on the PSN site, but when I try to use them here it just says they're wrong. Anyone got any ideas? I'm Australian but I don't see why that means I don't have a PSN ID.

    0
  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

