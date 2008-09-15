The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Google as Game Publisher?

Forbes.com's Chris Morris asks the question and tries to connect the dots between Google's on-the-record interest in games as an advertising delivery medium, and things like "Google Lively," which has few users but may go after Second Life's lunch at some point.

Speculating on Google's intentions is a parlor game among those who watch the company, or even live near it. It's easy to play because of the company's deep pockets and how everyone views every move it makes as one chess move in an ultra-long term plan for world domination.

But the conjecture here sounds like what one guy would do if he had access to Google's toolkit, not anything to which the company has actually tipped its hand. For example:

• Google Earth being used in a flight simulator. Google Maps being used in an action game.
• Rapid growth of digital delivery, and the obvious fact Google would be better positioned for Steam-style sales rather than brick-and-mortar retail.
• Willingness of certain demographics to accept in-game advertisements.

All that said, it doesn't pay to be a luddite in this economy. If any company were to set out to produce an AAA title, distributed for free, is entirely supported by advertisements, and is something core gamers want, Google would be the one to pull it off. That doesn't mean it is, will, or is even planning to. But it's fun to think sometimes.

Will Google Play Games? [Forbes.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles