Google Entering Game Industry Through Valve

So the folks at Forbes are thinking that Google could become a big name in the games industry, and now rumours are swirling about the internets that they are planning on doing just that in the way of all giant corporations with way too much money - buying someone else. In this case, the target is Valve, makers of Half-Life, Portal, Team Fortress 2, and oh yeah, Steam. The enormously popular digital gaming distribution platform would indeed present a tasty takeover target for the company that loves making money off the internet.

The rumours originate with The Inquirer, which cites well placed sources saying that such a purchase is not only possible, but imminent, as in "any second now". Our take on the rumour? Very iffy. These sort of stories generally don't just pop up one day, though of course Valve's Doug Lombardi has stated that they're willing to be bought. We've contacted Valve for comment and will let you know as soon as we hear back.

Google to buy Valve [The Inquirer]