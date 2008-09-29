The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Google Looking To Challenge Gaming's 'Corporate Mentality'

Right now, Google Lively is a Second Life clone. And an unremarkable one at that. But that's now. In the future, they want it to be much, much more. Google's Kevin Hanna has told GI.biz that it's hoped that, somewhere down the line, Google Lively can become an "online games platform", in which people can just switch on a PC and enter a "creative space". And, once there, get away from what Hanna describes is a "corporate mentality" that's "sucking the life out of what should be the most creative and innovative medium out there". Basically, something like LittleBigPlanet or XNA. But courtesy of Google's corporate mentality. As opposed to Sony's or Microsoft's corporate mentality.

Google Lively to become online games platform [GI.biz]

Comments

  • avsky Guest

    I for one am happy that someone's willing to finally challenge the stupid corporate mentality of the games industry. It's been slowly choking it to death, time for a change!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles