Google Looking To Challenge Gaming's 'Corporate Mentality'

Right now, Google Lively is a Second Life clone. And an unremarkable one at that. But that's now. In the future, they want it to be much, much more. Google's Kevin Hanna has told GI.biz that it's hoped that, somewhere down the line, Google Lively can become an "online games platform", in which people can just switch on a PC and enter a "creative space". And, once there, get away from what Hanna describes is a "corporate mentality" that's "sucking the life out of what should be the most creative and innovative medium out there". Basically, something like LittleBigPlanet or XNA. But courtesy of Google's corporate mentality. As opposed to Sony's or Microsoft's corporate mentality.

