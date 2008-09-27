Grand Theft Auto IV Live Weekend Kicks Off Today

It's Rockstar Games' first Grand Theft Auto IV Live Weekend on Xbox Live, and everybody's invited! You know the basics by now...anyone who signs up and participates in an online GTA IV match between now and Sunday evening has a chance to win hourly prizes consisting of GTA IV swag like shirts, hats, hoodies, licence plates, and more, with a grand prize of an Xbox 360 Elite console and even more swag up for grabs. Rockstar is doing their part as well, with anyone checking stats or joining the Rockstar Games Social Club over the weekend will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a home entertainment package valued at more than $6000 or a runner- prize of a custom GTA IV branded 360 and even more swag.

Things are kicking off today from 3:00PM to 9:00PM Eastern with a whole slew of GTA IV devs online to play against fans of the game. Hit the jump for a list of Rockstar gamertags to add to your friends list.

Here's the list of Gamertags to add for today's festivities:

RSG0Josh

RSG1Neil

RSG2David

RSG3Ben

RSG4Brian

RSG5Robert

RSG6Chris

RSG7Steve

RSG8John

RSG9Justin

RSG10Mark

RSG11Bruce

RSG12Steve

RSG13Mike

RSG14Zach

RSG15Fred

RSG16Paul

RSG17Ethan

RSG18Hugh

RSG19David

RSG20Ben

RSG21Craig

RSG22Laura

RSG23Richard

RSG24Greg

RSG25PJ

