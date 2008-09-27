Grand Theft Auto IV Live Weekend Kicks Off Today

It's Rockstar Games' first Grand Theft Auto IV Live Weekend on Xbox Live, and everybody's invited! You know the basics by now...anyone who signs up and participates in an online GTA IV match between now and Sunday evening has a chance to win hourly prizes consisting of GTA IV swag like shirts, hats, hoodies, licence plates, and more, with a grand prize of an Xbox 360 Elite console and even more swag up for grabs. Rockstar is doing their part as well, with anyone checking stats or joining the Rockstar Games Social Club over the weekend will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a home entertainment package valued at more than $6000 or a runner- prize of a custom GTA IV branded 360 and even more swag.
Things are kicking off today from 3:00PM to 9:00PM Eastern with a whole slew of GTA IV devs online to play against fans of the game. Hit the jump for a list of Rockstar gamertags to add to your friends list.
Here's the list of Gamertags to add for today's festivities:
RSG0Josh
RSG1Neil
RSG2David
RSG3Ben
RSG4Brian
RSG5Robert
RSG6Chris
RSG7Steve
RSG8John
RSG9Justin
RSG10Mark
RSG11Bruce
RSG12Steve
RSG13Mike
RSG14Zach
RSG15Fred
RSG16Paul
RSG17Ethan
RSG18Hugh
RSG19David
RSG20Ben
RSG21Craig
RSG22Laura
RSG23Richard
RSG24Greg
RSG25PJ
Cause Chaos all Weekend Long [Xbox.com]
