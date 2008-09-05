Greens Against R18+ Rating For Games

Politicians and games classification. Like a bag of jelly babies, you get all sorts. There are those that can't see beyond their own ideals, others who should be shot, a few who believe games are some kind of mystical contraption that can't be monitored and the educated rebels who are fighting for reform.

Now, the Greens has weighed in with its thoughts and sadly, they're not in our favour:

According to WAvotes.org.au, a website run by the Australian Christian Lobby where parties respond to questions likely to be raised by Christian voters, the Greens oppose the introduction of R18+ computer games 'because of the levels of violent content, sexual objectification of women and drug references that provoke this rating.'

The party's a bit of a mixed bag however, as last year it was all for tax breaks for game developers. A case of candy in one hand and a crotch punch in the other?

WA Greens oppose R18+ game rating, so which party supports it? [Somebody think of the children, thanks Michael]