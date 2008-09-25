The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA DS Lets You Buy And Sell Weed...And Heroin...And...

Worried that GTA: Chinatown Wars was going to be a watered-down GTA experience? As in, toned down for the kids? No need to worry about that, as it's been revealed that not only do Rockstar have Nintendo's blessing to pitch the game at adults ("They didn't want us to make a GTA for kids, and we weren't interested in making a game we wouldn't normally make), but that the game will let the player buy and sell prohibited narcotics. In a drug-dealing minigame. There's six drugs on offer, all of them real drugs, so if you're one of those strange, insecure types wgo like to get super-defensive in advance of sensationalist tabloid headlines, now's the time to start ensuring your hackles are raised.

Rockstar Talks Chinatown [Edge][Image]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @LordAdam\PurpleSfinx

    Looks like we'll have another game banning on our hands.

    I can see it now. First it'll be 'Kids game advocates drugs', then it'll be '10 year driven to drugs by handheld videogame', then 'Nintendo advertises crack to kids'.

    Then we'll point out the medias horrible lies, and we'll get a pointless letter and no public apology.

    Then the game will be banned in Australia, overshadowing Fallout 3, only to have the names of the drugs changed to 'Hero', 'Pepso', 'Excite', 'Alkaline', 'Grass', and 'Antidepressants that don't exist in real life because if they did that would be bad but it's ok if they're magic' pills.

    Then everyone will stop caring until Rockstar makes another game.

    Rinse.

    Repeat every time Rockstar make a game. (Ignore smaller developers who make similar games.)

    P.S. My captcha was 'sentenced grabbed'. Anyone else find that deliciously appropriate to censorship? I alw-.. OH SHIT, THEY'RE COMING! DON'T LET THEdddddddddddcccccccvvvvv

    0
  • Adam Guest

    There goes any chance it had of being released in Australia.

    0
  • DerangedStoat Guest

    That looks and sounds alot like Dopewars, which was a very popular game to play during class years ago in my high school. If they ban the game because of this I could only laugh.

    0
  • jackablade Guest

    Selling coke and heroin? I wouldn't be surprised if they had trouble getting that out in other more lenient territories, much less our own little police state.

    0
  • James Guest

    Bye bye, GTA: Chinatown Wars.

    'Twas nice knowing you.

    0

