GTA Weekend Coming to Xbox Live

New York, NY - September 19, 2008 - Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Microsoft proudly present the Grand Theft Auto IV LIVE Weekend exclusively on Xbox LIVE® online entertainment network beginning Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28 in the United States and Canada. This special weekend will be open to Xbox LIVE Gold members of the Xbox LIVE community.

Gamers who register for Play & Win will automatically be entered into a drawing to win exclusive prize packages just for playing with friends on Xbox LIVE. Prize packages for Play & Win include select Rockstar gear and an entry into the Grand Prize Package drawing. The Grand Prize Package includes, but is not limited to, an Xbox 360® Elite console, a 12-month Xbox LIVE Gold subscription card, as well as 4,000 Microsoft Points!

Register for the sweepstakes online at www.xbox.com/CauseChaos before the close of the entry period on September 28, 2008, at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT or register via Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360 by downloading the free Grand Theft Auto IV LIVE Weekend Gamer Picture before the close of the entry period.

Players can test their skills by jumping into multiplayer matchmaking to go toe-to-toe with the actual Grand Theft Auto IV development team. Members of the team will be online between 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, September 26 to play with fans.

In addition to the Microsoft contest, during this special event gamers can win exclusive prizes in Rockstar Games' Social Club contest.

Rockstar Games' Social Club online portal allows you to track your progress in Grand Theft Auto IV and see how you're doing compared to your friends. New and current members in the United States and Canada who log into their Social Club accounts between Friday September 19 and September 28 may be eligible to win a grand prize package of a home entertainment system worth over $6,000 or a runner up prize package of an exclusive Grand Theft Auto IV branded Xbox 360 and a host of Grand Theft Auto IV merchandise. For full details, eligibility, and official rules visit http://www.rockstargames.com/socialclub/events/liveweekend.

More details on the Grand Theft Auto IV LIVE Weekend and information regarding terms, conditions, and official rules are available at www.xbox.com.