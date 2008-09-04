The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTAIV DLC Due In November, Two Ten-Hour 'Episodes'

According to "sources close to Rockstar North", GTA IV's 360 DLC is still on-track for a Fall release. Specifically, it's on-track for a late November release, which backs up earlier rumours. But wait, there's more! The sources, speaking to Eurogamer, disclose what the DLC will actually be. They say it'll take the form of two ten-hour episodes, both of which will feature new achievements. Could be real, could be not real, if it really is November guess we won't have long to wait to find out.

GTA IV DLC on track for November [Eurogamer]

