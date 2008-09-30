GU Comics Spin On Australian Classification System

GU Comics has a one-panel take on the mentality behind the Australian Classification System, with a bigger picture perspective than many of us locals may first think to make. Well worth the click — and kudos for playing to Australian trivia for foreigners without playing up any stereotypes!
Almost Anything [GU Comics]
