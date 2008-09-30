Guess What Konami's Bringing To TGS...

Konami has announced its TGS game plans, and we are posting them. Oh yes. Let's dive in:
World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3, Xbox 360) Playable, Trailer
Metal Gear Solid 4 (PS3) Trailer, Stage Event
Metal Gear Online (PS3) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event
Genso Suikoden Tierkreis (DS) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event
Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 nichi (DS) Playable, Trailer
Castlevania Judgement (Wii) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event
Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event
Silent Hill Homecoming (PS3, Xbox 360) Playable, Trailer
ChaoticEden (PC) Playable, Trailer
That's right, MGS4 is making yet another TGS appearance. How many times is that now? Lots, that's how many.
