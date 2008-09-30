Guess What Konami's Bringing To TGS...

Konami has announced its TGS game plans, and we are posting them. Oh yes. Let's dive in:

World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3, Xbox 360) Playable, Trailer

Metal Gear Solid 4 (PS3) Trailer, Stage Event

Metal Gear Online (PS3) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event

Genso Suikoden Tierkreis (DS) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event

Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 nichi (DS) Playable, Trailer

Castlevania Judgement (Wii) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (DS) Playable, Trailer, Stage Event

Silent Hill Homecoming (PS3, Xbox 360) Playable, Trailer

ChaoticEden (PC) Playable, Trailer

That's right, MGS4 is making yet another TGS appearance. How many times is that now? Lots, that's how many.