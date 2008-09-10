The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guilty Gear Creator Says Xbox 360 Development Is Easier

Ever wonder why Japanese developers make Xbox 360 games? Sure, the console has had some stronger sales in the last month or so, but traditionally, Microsoft has faced an uphill battle in The Land of the Rising Sun. Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari, who I interviewed for the arcade book, explains to game site Siliconera why Arc System Works developed Guilty Gear 2: Overture with the Xbox 360 in mind:

It was easier for a small-and-mid-sized developer like us to develop a game for Xbox 360 than PS3. Also, since the main feature of the game is the network battle, XBOX 360 with organised network infrastructure was considered more suitable for the game.

This GG2 was the first title that we took the overseas development into consideration and since Xbox 360 had been widely used especially in the U.S., we wanted to challenge the system.

Keep in mind that developers are saying programming for the PS3 is getting easier as their know-how increases.

All about Guilty Gear 2: Overture [Siliconera][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles