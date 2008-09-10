Guilty Gear Creator Says Xbox 360 Development Is Easier

Ever wonder why Japanese developers make Xbox 360 games? Sure, the console has had some stronger sales in the last month or so, but traditionally, Microsoft has faced an uphill battle in The Land of the Rising Sun. Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari, who I interviewed for the arcade book, explains to game site Siliconera why Arc System Works developed Guilty Gear 2: Overture with the Xbox 360 in mind:

It was easier for a small-and-mid-sized developer like us to develop a game for Xbox 360 than PS3. Also, since the main feature of the game is the network battle, XBOX 360 with organised network infrastructure was considered more suitable for the game. This GG2 was the first title that we took the overseas development into consideration and since Xbox 360 had been widely used especially in the U.S., we wanted to challenge the system.

Keep in mind that developers are saying programming for the PS3 is getting easier as their know-how increases.

All about Guilty Gear 2: Overture [Siliconera][Pic]