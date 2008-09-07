Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Demo is Live

The Guitar Hero: Aerosmith demo has launched on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 we're told.

The demo includes Sweet Emotion and Dream On by Aerosmith, as well as Walk this Way by Run DMC and I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Say what you will about artist-themed Guitar Hero games, at least you're getting four free songs out of the deal.

Update: Seems that the official press release announcing that the demos was a bit premature. Back to playing regular old non-Aerosmith-infused Guitar Hero.