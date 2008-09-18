Gundam PSP-3000 Looks Like You Dropped It On The Bus

When Sony announced the PSP-3000 in Japan, they also announced three bundle deals. One of those was for a Gundam bundle, which would cost ¥24,840 ($230), and feature Gundam vs Gundam and a limited edition Gundam PSP. Anyway, here's the PSP! Hardcore fans and those standing right next to the unit will see that those darker bits are a bunch of giant robots. Everyone else, though? They'll think you're a clutz, can't stop dropping the thing, have scratched the crap out of the paintjob.
新型PSP（PSP-3000）とセットになった『ガンダムVS.ガンダム』プレミアムパックの詳細が判明 [Famitsu]
