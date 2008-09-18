The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gundam PSP-3000 Looks Like You Dropped It On The Bus

When Sony announced the PSP-3000 in Japan, they also announced three bundle deals. One of those was for a Gundam bundle, which would cost ¥24,840 ($230), and feature Gundam vs Gundam and a limited edition Gundam PSP. Anyway, here's the PSP! Hardcore fans and those standing right next to the unit will see that those darker bits are a bunch of giant robots. Everyone else, though? They'll think you're a clutz, can't stop dropping the thing, have scratched the crap out of the paintjob.

新型PSP（PSP-3000）とセットになった『ガンダムVS.ガンダム』プレミアムパックの詳細が判明 [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles