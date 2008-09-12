Gunpei Yokoi Remembered In Papercraft

This is a papercraft model of Nintendo's own late, great Gunpei Yokoi. Considering the amount of papercraft we see that's devoted to Nintendo characters, it's a strangely fitting tribute to the father of the Game & Watch, Game Boy, Metroid and Kid Icarus. Click through for the full, downloadable template, which is courtesy of Raccoon Sam.



Download The Full-Size Gunpei Yokoi Papercraft Model



Download The Full-Size Gunpei Yokoi Papercraft Model

Gunpei Yokoi Papercraft [Gunpei Yokoi in Credits, via Go Nintendo]