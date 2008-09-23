Guy Rigs Street Fighter 4 Arcade System To His TV



Every once in a while you run across someone that is unbelievably fortunate, and Gilleybaba, you are one lucky SOB. It seems the YouTube poster rigged up a what Todd Tuckey would call a Taito Type X2 system to his HDTV. What does that mean? Oh, nothing, just that he can play the full arcade version of Street Fighter 4 and Battle Fantasia while chomping down on a bag of Dorritos if he wanted to.

Interestingly enough, in the first video he plays the game with what looks like a consumer grade Soul Calibre II arcade stick. Hats off you to you Gillybaba, the internet envies you. Second video after the jump.

Thanks, Bruno!