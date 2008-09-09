Half-Blood Prince Game Follows Movie Delay Closely

In an effort to make sure that the video game of the theatrical version of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince follows the movie experience as closely as possible, Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive have decided to push back the game to coincide with the movie's recently modified summer 2009 release date. It makes sense - after all, they wouldn't want to ruin the plot of the movie based on the book that everyone has already read. EA's Bright Light Studio will of course use the extra six months between the original release date and the July movie premiere to polish up the game, giving us the best interactive Harry Potter experience ever.

Or they'll just sit on it and move on to the next one. One of those.

EA and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Confirm Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Video Game to Ship with Film in Summer 09

Harry Potter Video Game is THE Place for Fans to Live the Thrills, Action and Excitement of Harry Potter Next Summer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:ERTS) and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today confirmed that the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ video game will be released globally Summer 2009, alongside the Warner Bros. Pictures' film based on J.K. Rowling's sixth Harry Potter book.

"We're excited about the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince video game in development and its high level of authenticity and playability," said Robert Nashak, Vice President EA Casual Studios. "We are creating an immersive game experience that Potter fans around the world will really enjoy playing as they fly and duel their way through the story of the film. The game will feature new Wii gestures and increased gameplay capabilities across all of the platforms."

"The Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince game will be an excellent interactive extension of the film and all of the new action that comes with it," said Martin Tremblay, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "EA is creating the Harry Potter video games that fans will love, and this game will deliver new gameplay elements and the magic players are looking forward to."

"We have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with EA in collaborating on the videogames for all of the Harry Potter films," said Harry Potter film Producer David Heyman. "The visual look of the game for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is incredibly authentic to the film and will provide a truly compelling experience for everyone who plays."

In the game of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, players will return to Hogwarts to help Harry survive a fraught sixth year. They will also have a chance to engage in exciting wizard duels, mix and brew magical ingredients in Potions class and take to the air to lead the Gryffindor Quidditch team to victory. Players may even get sidetracked by Ron's romantic entanglements as they journey towards a dramatic climax and discover the identity of the Half-Blood Prince.

Developed by EA's Bright Light Studio, the team behind the worldwide success of the Harry Potter library of games including the most recent game released in the summer of 2007, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is scheduled for release Summer 2009 for the Wii™, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Nintendo DS™, Windows PC, Macintosh and mobile devices.