Halo 3 Feeding Frenzy Sweeps PAX

In the closing minutes of Penny Arcade Expo 2008, some publishers and developers went to extreme measures to clear our their swag inventory and goodies. But none of them matched Bungie's zeal. The Halo developers went through what looked to be eight large boxes of Halo-themed games, toys and gear. The Bungie folks just tore open the boxes and started throwing stuff everywhere, heedless of heads, flat screens and the ceiling. They had the mammoth crowd totally within their power. Let's hope that they never use that power for good.