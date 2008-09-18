Harmonix Crew Appearing On Colbert Report Tonight

Stephen Colbert will be playing host to some chaps from Harmonix as they give him a Rock Band 2 rendition of his song Charlene (I'm Right Behind You).

Eighties stalker anthem Charlene recently appeared as free Rock Band DLC.

The show will broadcast tonight (Wednesday 17th September) at 11:30 PM EST on Comedy Central.

You can check out a video of Stephen performing Charlene, in the actual nineteen eighties. It in no way resembles David Brent's Free Love On The Free Love Freeway, at least not in any way that is actionable in court.

