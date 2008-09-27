Harvest Moon Shines On In 'Welcome to the Wind Bazaar'

Another one? It seems like barely a week since HM: Island of Happiness hit the shelves, but Marvelous Interactive are bringing out another dose of the only socially-acceptable form of hardcore farming fun: Harvest Moon: Welcome to the Wind Bazaar.
The official website went live today with.. not that much info. Plenty of Tokyo Games Show banners, though, so we presumably get some more solid facts when that kicks off next month.
Famitsu has a couple of screens and some more details - in Japanese.
