Heavy Rain Keeps Going, Whether You Die Or Not

Seeing as it's the spiritual successor to Fahrenheit, we can expect Heavy Rain to try a few novel things in the story-telling department. Here's one of them: the main character can die, and the game will continue. Uh, wait, huh?

I can't really tell you too much about what the story's about or how it's going to work with the characters, all I can tell you that your character - the main character - can die, and the story will continue.

That's creator David Cage, who goes on to say that, yes, this means you can go on playing, just not with the main character. So long as this means we don't have to endure a torturous QTE sequence to bring her back to life, OK, Cage, we're interested.

Heavy Rain: If the main girl dies, you can keep playing the "big story" [VG247]