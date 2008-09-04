The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hello Kitty And Friends Talk Hello Kitty Online


Seeing as I was once an unofficial spokesperson for the game, I thought it best if I present you with the first official trailer for Hello Kitty Online. As was expected, there is plenty of pink, an abundance of cute little mouthless critters than somehow manage to talk anyway, and fun for the whole family, whether they like it or not. I especially like the idea of Hello Kitty makeovers for all of the major cities in the world, though Tokyo seems a rather redundant choice.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles