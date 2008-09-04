Seeing as I was once an unofficial spokesperson for the game, I thought it best if I present you with the first official trailer for Hello Kitty Online. As was expected, there is plenty of pink, an abundance of cute little mouthless critters than somehow manage to talk anyway, and fun for the whole family, whether they like it or not. I especially like the idea of Hello Kitty makeovers for all of the major cities in the world, though Tokyo seems a rather redundant choice.
Hello Kitty And Friends Talk Hello Kitty Online
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink