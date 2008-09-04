Hello Kitty And Friends Talk Hello Kitty Online



Seeing as I was once an unofficial spokesperson for the game, I thought it best if I present you with the first official trailer for Hello Kitty Online. As was expected, there is plenty of pink, an abundance of cute little mouthless critters than somehow manage to talk anyway, and fun for the whole family, whether they like it or not. I especially like the idea of Hello Kitty makeovers for all of the major cities in the world, though Tokyo seems a rather redundant choice.