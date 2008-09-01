Hell's Highway Barbershop

The Brother's in Arms: Hell's Highway booth at Penny Arcade Expo this year was turned into a bootcamp barbershop. If you got your head shaved and had "Hell" spraypainted on the back of your skull, Ubisoft would send you a free copy of the game.
A free haircut and video game apparently seemed like a sweet deal to a lot of people, even if it did turn them into walking billboards. There was a line. A long, long line. For this.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink