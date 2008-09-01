Hell's Highway Barbershop

The Brother's in Arms: Hell's Highway booth at Penny Arcade Expo this year was turned into a bootcamp barbershop. If you got your head shaved and had "Hell" spraypainted on the back of your skull, Ubisoft would send you a free copy of the game.

A free haircut and video game apparently seemed like a sweet deal to a lot of people, even if it did turn them into walking billboards. There was a line. A long, long line. For this.