Here Are GTA IV PC's Recommended System Requirements

If you plan on building (or upgrading) a PC around the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto IV, the official Games For Windows web site has a helpful rough estimate for what kind of hardware you're gonna need. To make it look as pretty as the version we saw, which ran just shy of 2560 x 1600, expect to bring some serious computing power to the table. While the minimum system requirements for the Windows version of GTA IV are still a mystery, the recommended requirements are yours for the studying. Recommended operating system? Windows XP SP2, natch. For the hard stuff, make the jump.

Processor: Dual core processor (Intel Pentium D or better)

RAM: 2GB

Hard Drive: 18GB free hard disk space

Video Card: 512MB Direct3D 10 compatible video card or Direct3D 9 card compatible with Shader

Drive: DVD-ROM dual-layer drive

18 gigabytes, eh? In the age of the terabyte home storage solution, Grand Theft Auto IV spreading out across that much platter isn't shocking, just a tad hard to absorb. (Ask me about my 80GB drive some time!)

We're checking in with Rockstar to make sure these figures are on the up and up, but until someone says otherwise, we'd think it's safe to start trolling NewEgg for whatever your needs may be.

Thanks to Mikko for the pointer.

GTA IV [Games for Windows]