Here are the Duke Nukem Forever Screens


Yesterday we gave you the cell-phone video of the two Duke Nukem Forever screens that can be found in the XBLA version of Duke Nukem 3D, which released last week. Well, now we've got the .jpgs, via Duke4.net. Get ready for some stripper arse in full size on the jump. There's also a slightly less attractive three-glowing-eyed alien thing.


Steve Presents: High Quality DNF Screenshot! [Duke4.net, thanks reader Thijs L.]

