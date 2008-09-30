Here, Your Bionic Commando Box Art

Dreads, menacing glare, suspenders, smoking, fresh hot dogs...yup, this is Bionic Commando! Memorise this box art, so you can recognise the game when it hits shelves early next year. 360 version is above, PS3 and PC are after the jump, though don't go expecting any radical differences between the three.
