Here's How You'll Get Your Kratos Sackboy, UK

While we found out recently how we'll get our hands on the Kratos Sackboy in LittleBigPlanet on this side of the pond, those in the UK have a more straightforward method to acquire him — one that thankfully doesn't require multiple pre-order nonsense. He'll be included in the next issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK via a unique code, ensuring that your Play.com pre-order is safe and sound.
We Americans are going to have to choose between a Nariko and Kratos, given the respective Best Buy and GameStop pre-order scheme. Here's to hoping Sony provides an alternate method that requires effort on par with downloading some PlayStation 3 wallpapers or making a post on Kotaku.
