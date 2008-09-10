The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here's How You'll Get Your Kratos Sackboy, UK

While we found out recently how we'll get our hands on the Kratos Sackboy in LittleBigPlanet on this side of the pond, those in the UK have a more straightforward method to acquire him — one that thankfully doesn't require multiple pre-order nonsense. He'll be included in the next issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK via a unique code, ensuring that your Play.com pre-order is safe and sound.

We Americans are going to have to choose between a Nariko and Kratos, given the respective Best Buy and GameStop pre-order scheme. Here's to hoping Sony provides an alternate method that requires effort on par with downloading some PlayStation 3 wallpapers or making a post on Kotaku.

Get Kratos Sackboy with OPM [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles